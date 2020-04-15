Centerburg approves teacher contracts

CENTERBURG — The Centerburg Local Schools board of education passed several resolutions at its Monday board meeting along with a multitude of teacher, and other, personnel contracts.

The board meet in person, utilizing a larger room to meet and enforce social distancing requirements. School Superintendent Mike Hebenthal said, via email, that they met in person to approve annual teacher contracts as required by state law.

The board approved 13 one-year certified teaching contracts for the 2020-21 school year and 19 three-year certified contracts. Five two-year classified contracts were approved to begin Sept. 1 and two more classified contracts were approved to start August 1. A three-year contract from Barb Gentile-Green, director of special education, was also approved to start August 1.

The board also accepted the resignations of various classified supplemental staff that included many athletic coaches and the fall event coordinator.

The board approved two resolutions dealing with the current COVID-19 epidemic and one annual resolution. The first resolution passed for the ongoing epidemic was about using distance learning to make up hours missed due the state-ordered closure of school buildings.

The next resolution authorizes the superintendent and treasurer, and their designees, to take emergency measures, make decisions using their best judgment and expend funds for products and services needed to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The resolution allows for up to $25,000 in expenditures as long they are reported to the board at their next scheduled meeting.

The yearly resolution to allow the 3rd grade assessment to be taken in paper format for the 2020-2021 year was also passed. Hebenthal said they pass this resolution yearly because they believe that the 3rd graders do better on paper then taking an assessment on a computer.

The board also:

•Approved Lisa Nudelman for extended summer speech services up to 6 hours per day for 8 days at $60 per hour.

•Approved a $1,000 stipend for Jen Purday and Abby Boudinot for increased IEP workload.

•Approved the retirement and severance requests for Julie White and Connie Hatley effective May 31 and July 31, respectively.

•Approved an agreement with Meta Solutions Master Service for the 2020-2021 school year.

•Approved a quote from Ag-Pro Mount Vernon for a used gator ATV at $5,910.

•Accepted a bid through META co-op for the purchase of a 2021 International, 77 passenger school bus at $87,792.

•Approved various board policy updates.