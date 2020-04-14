MOUNT VERNON — Robert L. Gallagher, 70, of Mount Vernon, passed away unexpectedly April 12, 2020. He was born March 7, 1950, in Mount Vernon to Ralph R. and Leona H. (Geiger) Gallagher.

Robert is survived by his wife of 52 years, Denise (Dempsey) Gallagher; one son, Robert Wade Gallagher of Newark; and one daughter, Destiny Smith of Mount Vernon; five grandchildren, Kaila Gallagher, Tyler L. Smith, Arissa Gallagher, Zachary Smith and Sydney Gallagher; two great-grandchildren, Kohen Dennison and Kinleigh Beard; and one brother, Ralph Gallagher of Mount Vernon.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Veatch.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Dogs of Knox in Robert’s memory.

There will be no services at this time.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Gallagher family.

