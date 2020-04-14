River repair projects approved

MOUNT VERNON — Engineering for repairs on damages the Kokosing River has wrought on city infrastructure was approved by Mount Vernon City Council Monday.

Council approved resolutions to enter into contracts with EMH & T and DLZ for engineering/design services for the Kokosing River Restoration Project. According to City Engineer Brian Ball, the project addresses three areas: Near Phillips Street, where the flow of the river is undermining the bank near the road; at a breach in the west lake of Ariel-Foundation Park where the river and the lake connect due to a failure in the bank that formerly separated the two; and a washout area where utilities pass through.

DLZ will drill into the west lake breach to find depths of subsoil strata that will be helpful to the contractor repairing the breach. Ball noted that as long as the breach exists, sediment from the river will run into west lake and, in the long term, could silt it up. Also, more and more of the bank at the breach could be carried away as time goes by, leading to increased sedimentation down river, impacting aquatic habitats such as the Hellbender Preserve.

Ball explained that the breach occurred after a flood event.

The project is funded through a Ohio EPA grant with a 2021 deadline.

Council further approved an emergency resolution to repair a sinkhole that popped up in the roadway of Liberty Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. According to Ball, the sinkhole developed after a pipe cracked near a manhole, undermining the street surface. The sinkhole was reported Monday and is expected to cost $25,000 to $50,000 to repair. The contractor will be on-site today to begin work, Ball said.

Ball shared a photo of the sinkhole, which appeared as a hole about a foot across in the pavement. The hole has since been excavated.

Per council’s approval of another resolution, the city water system will undergo a test without the 2 million gallon New Gambier underground reservoir. The reservoir is scheduled to be taken off-line for repairs, and the test will determine how the city water system functions without it.

Council further approved a 1.75 percent increase for seasonal workers. The parks department intends to bring on some seasonal workers soon; however, the city in general expects to hire fewer seasonal workers overall this year.

The meeting was the first in virtual format via the Zoom app. Six guests signed in, including former mayoral candidate Wayne Link. Link spoke to council to state that he believes the Mount Vernon Police Department has tapped his phone line.

The meeting had one technical glitch after Councilmember Mike Hillier’s internet connection went out and dropped him from the meeting. He was only out for a few minutes and missed a vote on one resolution.