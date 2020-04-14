HOWARD — Odell F. Starr, 85, of Howard, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.

Odell was born July 9, 1934, in Marysville to George and Estella (Blumenshine) Starr.

After graduating high school, Odell joined the United States Army. He worked for over 34 years for NAPA. Odell enjoyed traveling, as well as sports. He was very passionate about horses and horse racing.

Odell will be deeply missed by his companion, Pam Smith; sisters, Delores Henry of Marysville and Kate Ditwelier of Grove City; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Odell was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be at Roberts Funeral Home at a later date, where military rights will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice 112 Harcourt Road #3, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. Pam would like to thank the staff at Kindred Hospice for their quality care and compassion.