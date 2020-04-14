GAMBIER — Neil Elton Billman, 94, formerly of Gambier and Cincinnati, passed away April 9, 2020.

Born in Gambier on July 10, 1925, to the late E. Dean and Mable L. (Fawcett) Billman, he was a longtime resident of Feridean Commons in Westerville.

Neil graduated from Howard High School in 1943 and from The Ohio State University in 1948, he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. He retired from Wacker Chemical and General Electric. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge (Scottish Rite and a Shriner). Neil was a World War II Navy Veteran, his service shortened after a polio diagnosis, which he continued to overcome throughout his life.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Eunice “Taffy” (Potter) Billman; brothers, Gail, Roger, Darwin; and sister, Mary.

He is survived by his sons, Dean (Karen) Billman of Pasadena, CA, Scott (Ronda) Billman of New Albany and Timothy Billman of Las Cruces, NM; grandchildren, Ryan, Mitchell, Paul, Kathryn and Nathan; brother, Burl (Martha) Billman; sister, Viva Zeigler; a nephew, Jerry Billman; and nieces, Susan Miller, Lisa Poole and Dana Zeigler.

Neil’s uncle, the late Novice G. Fawcett, 8th President of The Ohio State University, encouraged him to become a math teacher and start his career in California. After teaching, he worked for the General Electric Company, promoted to positions of greater responsibility and moved his family from Riverside, CA to Detroit, MI and Schenectady, NY. In 1965, the family settled in Cincinnati. He was proud of the accomplishments of his three sons, and five grandchildren, always eager to stay connected and being there for them.

A Celebration of Life is tentatively planned near his birthday, July 10, at Grove Church of Christ in Gambier. Interment will be at Union Grove Cemetery, Gambier, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center – The James, www.Pelotonia.org, in Neil’s memory.

