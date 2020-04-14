Hiawatha Pool won’t open this season

MOUNT VERNON — Citing financial reasons and COVID-19 safety concerns, the City of Mount Vernon announced Monday it will be closing Hiawatha Water Park for the 2020 season.

Referring to the closure as a “business decision,” Mayor Matt Starr said in a press release that closing the water park is largely due to unknowns about when the state will allow pools to reopen and the cost of running what would likely be an abbreviated season.

“This has been a difficult decision,” Starr wrote in the press release. “But, we took a holistic approach to determining what was best for the community based on information we have now and could expect this summer. It’s not perfect information, but it did drive our business decision.”

Starr reported that City Safety-Services Director Rick Dzik and Auditor Terry Scott, as well as Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller, were consulted on the pool’s closing.

Starr further wrote that he is concerned as to what might happen if a COVID-19 outbreak were traced back to the pool.

“While we may not know exactly who may have infected others, we would still have fingers pointing to us that some would say, why did you do it in the first place?” Starr said.

Before the COVID-19 epidemic, the city was proceeding with opening the pool and was trying to increase membership sales. Mailers for pool memberships were targeted to the Marengo/Chesterville area of Morrow County, and memberships for city residents were left at 2019 prices. The price of out-of-city memberships was increased.

Scott noted that few memberships have been purchased. To get the pre-season rate, memberships would have had to be purchased before an April 28 deadline.

Scott said 20 memberships were purchased. Those memberships sold for 2020 will be refunded by mail, he said.

Closing the pool will be a saving to the city, which has been hit with lower income tax revenues due to job losses during the epidemic.

The city had $417,000 appropriated for the water park this year and expected it to run a deficit, just as it has every year. Scott said it can’t be said at this time what effect closing the water park will have on the city’s bottom line.

The water park’s deficits were $81,365 in 2019, $69,512 in 2018 and $163,400 in 2017. The 2019 deficit was higher from the year before due to extra repairs deferred from 2018, Scott said.

Before the epidemic, the city was concerned that it would not be able to hire enough lifeguards going into the 2020 pool season and approved a 30 cent an hour raise to help with recruiting.

Plans to re-coat the 118 feet body waterslide, with the work estimated at $10,000 to $12,000, have been put off for this year, Parks and Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Dave Carpenter said. The 260 feet tube slide also needs recoating, but the city was looking to 2021 for that project.

The pool will still be emptied, cleaned and re-filled. Every year, some water is left in the pool over winter; the weight keeps it in place as the ground freezes and thaws.

Carpenter said the pumps and heaters will be kept running for at least a few weeks.

“It’s just bad not to run everything and have it sit,” Carpenter said.

Planned 2020 repairs to the PebbleFlex walking surface will still be carried out. The PebbleFlex is still under warranty.

General maintenance at the pool, such as mowing, will continue as usual throughout the year. Carpenter said the other amenities at Hiawatha Park will open as state orders permit. Currently, park pavilions and playground equipment at all city parks are closed.