MOUNT VERNON — Helen E. Hursh, 94, of Mount Vernon, received a call from Heaven with an offer she couldn’t refuse; an assignment with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with loved ones, family and friends. She rejoiced at the Heavenly call and ran into the arms of her Lord and Savior on April 13, 2020.

She was born Dec. 8, 1925, in Mount Vernon to the late Barbara and Everett Crouthers. She married her late husband, Russell Hursh in April 1943. In 1963, they moved to Ontario, Ohio, and built their dream home. Helen was a member of the First Church of God in Mansfield where she and her husband were devoted Christians, steadfast to raise their two sons in the church as well.

Helen had several jobs during her lifetime. She worked at Mansfield Memorial Gardens Cemetery for six years where she offered loving compassion, while offering burial plots and gravestones. She then worked as a salesclerk at a floral and gift shop in Shelby for eight years. Helen also worked for the Ontario Ohio High School as a school bus assistant for children with special needs and retired from there after 20 years.

Helen will be remembered and missed for many things. She was a sweet little piece of sunshine who never met a stranger. She loved her family, reading books, working crossword puzzles and studying the Bible. She laughed more than most, which may have been the secret to her long life. She was a quite the talker and could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere.

Helen is survived by her son, David (Kathleen) Hursh; her grandchildren, Jeanene (Scott) Rusch; Jennifer (Eric) Neuhaus; Aaron (Nikki) Hursh; Andrew (Jessica) Hursh; Nicole Ashcroft; Todd (Miranda) Ashcroft; Kevin (Crystal) Laughbaum; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Hursh; her son, Wendell (Larry) Hursh; her daughter-in-law, Donna Hursh; her sisters, Mable Steele and Betty Beever; her brothers, Lyle Crouthers, Russell Crouthers and Edwin Crouthers; and great-grandson, Lane Hursh.

A time of celebration to honor Helen’s life will be held at a later date. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Helen E. Hursh.

