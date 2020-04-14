East Knox school board meeting to be held online via Zoom

HOWARD — The East Knox Local School District regular board of education meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in the junior/senior high school library.

The meeting is closed to the public on-site, but can be accessed online by joining at https://zoom.us/j/724223783 or joining by phone at (929) 436-2866 and entering meeting ID number 724 223 783 when prompted.

