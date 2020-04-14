Danville tabs Smith as next football coach

DANVILLE — Cameron Smith got into the family business as a history teacher at Danville. Less than nine months later, he’s added another job — head coach of the Blue Devil football team.



Cameron Smith

“My mom and both of her sisters are teachers and one of my cousins is a teacher,” Smith said. “My dad always coached me through middle school. So, teaching and coaching was in the family. Even as a little kid, I was in Taekwondo with my dad. (I was) 10 years old (with) a black belt, teaching full-grown men how to do karate.”

Smith was unanimously approved by the school board Monday night.

Smith, a 2019 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, volunteered at his alma mater Watkins Memorial in the summer of 2018 and volunteered at Buckeye Valley as a strength and conditioning coach in the spring of 2019 before landing a job as a history teacher at Danville at the start of the school year.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to step into a defensive coordinator and/or head coach-role … eventually,” Smith said. “Maybe it was a little surprising that I got here so quickly. It’s certainly exciting that it’s happened so quickly.” He coached defensive backs and running backs under Ed Honabarger last season. Honabarger resigned as Danville’s football coach and principal in February to take the assistant principal position at West Holmes, opening the door for Smith. “He has a very big passion for the game and wants to learn as much as possible,” Danville athletic director Matt Moore said. “We wanted somebody that would carry on the Danville tradition and we think Cam is our guy to do that.” Honabarger went 132-60, including 2-8 last season as the Blue Devils’ coach. Danville won seven league championships and went to the playoffs 12 times in Honabarger’s 16 years at the helm. It just so happened that Danville needed a history teacher anyway. “We tried to tie two things into one,” Moore said. “We needed a history teacher and a football coach. Cam taught this school year and was an assistant football coach. He knew the kids and I think he had a pretty good rapport with the kids and the coaching staff. He wanted to learn and was trying to soak up as much information as he could.” Smith started as a history major at OWU before transitioning over to history education. “I kind of knew I wanted to coach anyway,” Smith said. “I actually switched my major to education. The other jobs I was looking at didn’t have as much availability for me to coach as much as teaching did.” Smith cited former Watkins football coach Jeff Severino and current baseball coach Don Schone as two of his biggest influences in coaching. It was at OWU where he developed a key coaching philosophy from another coaching mentor. Battling Bishop defensive coordinator Pat Delaney called it plus-1. In its simplest form, it’s winning the turnover battle or getting more takeaways than the opponent has touchdowns. “But my deal with that is I want to incorporate that into kind of all aspects of both the game and in the classroom,” Smith said. “It basically teaches kids essentially (to) always make that next positive step. Plus-1 — having more positive steps, more positive behaviors, more positive events occurring than negative ones. That’s certainly one of my biggest (philosophies) that I’ve already thought about.” Smith talked about using a lot of the X’s and O’s that Delaney taught at OWU and implementing them at Danville. The Bishops were first in total defense and passing defense and second in scoring defense in 2018, Smith’s senior season. He had 49 tackles, four for-loss and a sack as a linebacker. The Blue Devils’ first chance to give Smith his first victory Aug. 28 at Lucas.

Michael Rich: 740-397-5333 or mrich@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mrichnotwealthy