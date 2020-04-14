Danville schools announce hirings

DANVILLE — The board of education for Danville Local Schools met Monday and approved some major changes to the school’s staff directory, along with approving contracts with construction firms to conduct the renovations being done to the high school this summer.

“For once, I feel like I have some exciting things to talk about,” Jason Snively, school superintendent, said. “Even though we are losing some quality people, I think it’s an exciting time for the district and buildings as well.”

The school board approved the hiring of three new people and the internal hiring of one person to fill empty spots. Two of those spots — high school principal and head football coach — were due to the resignation of high school principal/head coach Ed Honabarger last month. Will Humphrey will be employed as the 7-12 grade principal with a three-year contract and an annual salary of $90,000. The board also hired Matthew Blum as a social studies teacher and Ridge Durbin as a math teacher for the 2020-21 school year. Current social studies teacher Cameron Smith was hired to be the new head football coach as well.

“Will’s going to be coming to us from Centerburg as the current middle school principal/curriculum director,” Snively said. Snively mentioned that during the interview process he had the district leadership team sit in on the interview since they will be the ones to be working with this individual.

“They’re very excited to work with him. (They) think he has a lot of attributes and experiences that our people are asking for,” Snively said.

Smith was hired internally, already having a year helping with the football team. Snively said they chose to hire within since Smith has previously worked with the players and that the players are already used to having Smith around and coaching them. Snively didn’t want to bring someone new into the scene and not have the time, due to the current situation, to get the coach and players accustomed to each other. Snively does anticipate both Blum and Durbin to become involved with the football team as well. Durbin is a Danville alumnus and former student-athlete.

“I think that’s a good opportunity for us to build a long-term relationship and a long-term program when we have this team of individuals,” Snively said. “So I think we’ll take a chance on them and I’m pretty confident that we’ll have a good team to work with.”

The other big-ticket items on the board were two contracts for the upcoming high school renovation project. The board approved a contract with Lepi Enterprises for the abatement of asbestos in the high school for the amount of $48,849. Snively said the crew from Lepi Enterprises will probably start the process this week.

“They’re anxious. Their goal is to be done with work in two weeks,” he said. “So they’re gonna hit it hard because they’re taking advantage of this time as well.”

The board also approved a contract with Imhoff Construction Services for the renovations to the high school for $753,680. Imhoff Construction was one of four bids that the district received for this project. The other bids were from Knoch Corporation at $800,000; RBS: Roseman General Contracting LLC at $865,213; and Modern Builders, Inc. at $828,000. The original estimate from the project was $928,000. The estimate did not include the price for abatement.

“They all seem like quality firms to work with,” Snively said. “I have the recommendation from SHP, they approve of it.”

“I’m pretty confident we’re still going to stay under the $928,000,” Snively said even after adding the price of asbestos abatement and other groundwork needed to get the project started.

The board also:

•Passed a resolution to permit the district to make up through distance learning any number of days or hours necessary to meet the state-required minimums due to the mandated closure of school buildings.

•Approved a resolution to suspend spring sports until further guidance from OHSAA and pay spring sports coaches half of the board approved supplemental contract due to suspension of spring sports.

•Approved the list of seniors for graduation in the class of 2020 pending completion of all school requirements and obligations.

•Approved the list of students for the College Credit Plus Program for the 2020-21 school year.

•Approved the following agreements with Meta Solutions for the 2020-21 school year: Fiscal support for the state software and EMIS Support at $10,534.75; and INFOOhio Library Services and IEP Anywhere at $3,267.60.

•Approved health insurance with OSBC-Ohio School Benefits Cooperative for the 2020/2021 fiscal year and approved dental insurance with Delta Dental for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.