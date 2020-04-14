County unemployment numbers erupt

MOUNT VERNON — The unemployment numbers for Knox County since the governor’s stay-at-home order was put in place are staggering.

Since the closing of non-essential businesses, many workers in Knox County have been laid off if their job does not meet the “essential” requirements, and the unemployment numbers certainly reflect the trend of layoffs.

“The last numbers released by the state are for February (4.1 percent Ohio, 4.4 percent Knox),” said Matthew Kurtz, the director of Knox County Department of Job and Family Services. “By looking at the number of claims in March, a best guess puts Ohio at around 13 percent and Knox at around 10 percent. Again, this is just extrapolation from new claims in the last two weeks of March. The state doesn’t usually release the official count until late in the following month, so it will be late April before we know the official numbers for March.”

The specific numbers of people who have filed for unemployment in Knox County after the stay-at-home order versus before the stay-at-home order are very pronounced.

“Again, the numbers we have are that 1,876 people filed for unemployment in Knox County,” said Kurtz. “That probably doesn’t reflect everyone laid off or who had hours reduced, but gives us an indication. In February, the unemployment number was only around 100. The places we did see layoffs due to the governor’s order were firstly restaurants, but we also saw two auto parts suppliers lay off a significant number. At this point that is the extent of companies we’re hearing had layoffs.”

For people seeking assistance in any way regarding employment during these troubling times, Kurtz encourages looking at available resources.

“We don’t process the unemployment claims, so we don’t have the workload of them,” said Kurtz. “We have seen an increase in calls to our Medicaid, cash and food assistance lines. We continue to take applications for all three programs and have seen a large increase in applications for assistance and at this point we are keeping up with that demand.”

Anyone who needs immediate assistance from the Knox County JFS can apply for the Medicaid, cash assistance or food assistance programs that are offered through the agency. Anyone needing such previously mentioned assistance can visit benefits.ohio.gov or call 844-640-6446. The workers of Opportunity Knox are also available to help by e-mail and by phone with anyone looking for employment as there are employers that are hiring. The Opportunity Knox staff can also help with resumes. Anyone who needs that employment search assistance should call 740-392-9675. Also, Knox County JFS has partnered with Kno-Ho-Co to supplement its utility and rent assistance. Anyone needing that type of assistance should call 740-397-0378.

The best source for information about unemployment requirements is unemployment.ohio.gov.

“Having been with Knox County DJFS for 27 years and lived in the community for almost 40 years, I’m always so proud of how our community takes care of each other in times of crisis,” said Kurtz. “I know that during this pandemic we will see a spirit of helpfulness that is so characteristic of our community in so many ways.”

If anyone knows of needs that aren’t being addressed, Kurtz encourages them to e-mail Matthew.Kurtz@jfs.ohio.gov or call 740-397-5123.

