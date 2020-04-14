Call line tracking cases, answering questions

MOUNT VERNON — During her live Facebook update Monday, Knox County Health Commissioner Julie Miller discussed the volume of calls they have received on the COVID-19 call line.

“When we opened our call line in March, we started to track numbers,” Miller said. They tracked the number of calls received and the type of call along with how they responded to the call.

Miller said they received roughly between 800 to 850 calls. Of those, 440 individuals were told to self-isolate due to COVID-19 related symptoms. Miller said they may have had another infection such as the regular flu but these individuals weren’t sick enough to go to the hospital and they didn’t meet the criteria to get tested. Miller said they believe that out of those 440 people, there could have been some positive COVID-19 people that didn’t get tested.

“That wouldn’t have mattered,” Miller said. “If they were tested the day they were called, we would have told them the same thing: Go home, take care of yourself, self-quarantine and use your comfort measures. Just like we said before, testing doesn’t change treatment.”

In addition to those called, there were an additional 315 calls that were non-medical questions about employers potentially not doing what they were supposed to do or questions about businesses.

“Of all those callers, we sent 64 individuals to be tested for COVID,” Miller said. “But that doesn’t mean they all got tested.”

She continued, saying what that meant was that those individuals were assessed by their providers, probably tested for the flu or other tests to them rule out or tested for COVID-19. Miller said that they are doing some investigation into those individuals to see who got tested.

They also sent seven individuals to the urgent care or ER because of their symptomatology. They either had moderate to severe symptoms and would have met certain criteria to be tested.

“All together, we’re talking about 500 and some people that we were able to direct to stay home, to potentially be tested for COVID or to seek care because their symptoms were concerning to us,” Miller said. She added that they are doing some quality improvement and are reaching out to those they had directed to stay home to ask how long they may have been sick and if they were tested. Once the department complies and gets that information, Miller said they will let the public know.

Miller also touched base on new guidelines regarding how they are defining probability testing.

“Up until the weekend, every test we had told you about was a ‘probable’ or suspected case,” Miller said. So when she said they had sent in 86 tests, all those would have been considered probable cases of COVID-19 until they were confirmed positive or negative.

“Now, probable cases have to be reported to us within 24 hours,” She said. “The shift is it used to be immediate. So a provider or urgent care or hospital would have to tell us that they had a probable case immediately. However, they changed it to within 24 hours and the only reason they did that is in relation to the sheer volume of people getting tested.”

Probable cases also have to meet certain criteria that will be posted on their website and on Facebook. She did say that any provider can report to the health department and to watch online for more guidance on how reporting can be done.

“What we’re trying to do is catch people who probably have COVID just based on symptomatology and not just on testing,” Miller said.

So far the health department administered 86 tests with 71 have come back negative, 10 positive and 4 pending. Of the 10 positive cases, 3 have officially recovered and the rest are recovering, with the two most recent ones staying in isolation. They are also monitoring 15 people who have been in close contact.

Miller acknowledged that on Friday she did make an error when talking about the geographical information surrounding the 10 confirmed cases in the county. The area the department lists the confirm cases as being is where they have a mailing address and doesn’t mean they live in the village.

Miller did remind everyone that the call line hours have changed as of Monday. The call line will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The line does have voice mail so someone will get back to you if you call after hours, she said.

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status March 20, 2020 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Home Recovering March 23, 2020 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering March 29, 2020 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered; back to work March 30, 2020 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering April 1, 2020 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased April 4, 2020 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Home Recovering April 5, 2020 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Home Recovering April 8, 2020 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Home Isolation April 10, 2020 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Home Isolation April 12, 2020 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Home Isolation

SOURCE: Knox County Health Department on April 14, 2020 (10:30 a.m.)

