Price facing prison time after drug possession plea

MOUNT VERNON — A Columbus woman pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, in Knox County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

Ashli Price, 34, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs after an October traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering 78 grams of methamphetamine in Price’s possession.

The amount exceeds five times but is less than 50 times the bulk amount — three grams for methamphetamine — making it a second-degree felony.

Price’s bond was set at her Oct. 23 arraignment at $150,000. Price is currently in custody at the Knox County Jail.

Price appeared for the Thursday plea hearing via video from the county jail under COVID-19 temporary court orders to reduce courthouse traffic.

For the second-degree felony charge, Price faces a mandatory prison term of at least two years and a maximum fine of $15,000.

Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville recommended a minimum sentence of three years imprisonment.

Public Defender John Dankovich said that Price understood she was going to prison but would like to be heard for bond.

Dankovich said Price would like to see her family and be able to renew her cosmetology license so she could find employment after she serves her sentence.

Judge Richard Wetzel ordered a pre-sentence investigation and revisit bond after the investigation is complete.

Price is scheduled for sentencing on May 7.