Optometrist remodeling office

MOUNT VERNON — Dr. James Edick, a well-known optometrist in town, is taking advantage of the spare time that he and the members of his practice have during the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We’re remodeling,” said Dr. Edick. “Nobody new is coming and nobody is leaving here, it’s just a project that we’ve been wanting to do and the shutdown has given us the opportunity to do this.”

Edick, along with the help of the other members of his private practice, are completely reinventing their space at 5 W. High St. in downtown Mount Vernon. A once modern looking optometry practice will now have a definite rustic look to it once Edick and his team are finished.

A major feature of the remodel is the alteration of the ceilings.

“We wanted to bring back the old that has been covered up with drop ceilings and everything,” said optician Jennifer Franz. “We wanted to open the ceilings back up and expose the beautiful old ceilings underneath.”

“If the COVID-19 thing hadn’t happened, I would have retired with the drop ceilings,” Edick said in a comical manner. “The drop ceilings were in great condition, so it wasn’t like we were taking them down because they had water damage or anything. It was in great shape. The motive for taking them down was to expose the beauty underneath of the drop ceilings and jazz up our dispensary area.”

Another feature of the remodeling is the interior exposure and cleaning of the windows at the front of the building.

“We also wanted to uncover the windows,” Franz said. “They were covered up with drywall.”

“Our hope is to clean that glass,” Edick said. “We’re hoping to have that done. That will be less obvious to the outside traffic, but for the customers on the inside it will be a nice change.”

The overall theme of the remodel was completely unanimous among the remodeling team. They wanted to take a more rural approach to the theme of the building as opposed to the modern look that most optometry offices have.

“Jennifer (Franz) loves horses,” Edick said. “That theme will be shown in some of the decor. Some of the motif is going to be barn siding and a barn door. Our theme is going to represent the rural side of Ohio.

“The barn-siding, barn door and tin are all from my Amish neighbors.”

The office is not open for routine eye care at the moment, but are permitted to be open for emergency purposes.