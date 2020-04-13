February 15, 1923 – April 10, 2020

MOUNT VERNON — Norman E. Bash, 97, of Mount Vernon passed away April 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born Feb. 15, 1923 in Ashland to the late Charles and Sadie (Crottinger) Bash.

A private graveside service will be held at Brandon Cemetery.

Norman was World War II Navy Veteran. He was raised and remained a farmer at heart. He worked for Honeycomb Products in Fredericktown then went on to work for the State of Ohio for 20 years. He was the first part-time employee of the year at South Florida Community College. He loved cars and traveling.

Norman is survived by his children, Elaine Bockover, Marjorie Higgins, Allen (Marcina) Bash and Keitha Bash; daughter-in-law, Frankie Bash; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Vera M. (Clements) Bash who passed away March 19, 2016; a son, Lee Bash; a step-son, John F. Yoakam, Jr.; a son-in-law, Bill Higgins; brothers, Ben, Jim, Bob, Homer and Harding Strickling; and a sister, Clarissa Seaman.

The children would like to thank Frankie Bash for her care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1050 Dauch Dr., Ashland, OH, 44805-8845.

