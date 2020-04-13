Obituary

Helen E. Hursh

MOUNT VERNON — Helen E. Hursh, 94 of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at The Laurels of Mount Vernon. Arrangements are pending at this time.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Helen E. Hursh.

 

