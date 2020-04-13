Photography | Video

Easter Bells

4:45 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News The week before Easter, the Knox Network of Christian Ministries sent out the call on social media for local churches to ring their bells at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The Gay Street United Methodist Church rang their bells.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

The week before Easter, the Knox Network of Christian Ministries sent out the call on social media for local churches to ring their bells at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The Gay Street United Methodist Church rang their bells.

/News

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 