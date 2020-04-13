MOUNT VERNON — Donna J. McClain, 61, of Mount Vernon passed away at her home Friday, April 10, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

She was born Nov. 18, 1958 to the late Joseph and Odessa (Cagnon) Grennell. Donna was employed at the Country Club Nursing home for numerous years. She was a member of the Colonial City Women of the Moose Chapter #100 and Amvets Post #95. Donna enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening, but most of all she loved the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Donna was well known as “Momma Donna” and touched many lives.

She is survived by her husband, Brian McClain; three daughters, Catrina (Shaun Thomas) Knight, Rebecca (Tim) McKnight, Sarah Graham; her son, Brian (Natalie) Knight; 12 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three brothers; five sisters; and her step-mother, Gerri Irving.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sisters, Natalie and Cissy.

In keeping with Donna’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. The family will observe a memorial gathering at a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice.

To send the family a condolence online visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donna J. McClain.