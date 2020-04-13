MOUNT VERNON — Amy B. Munday, 53, of Mount Vernon, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 14, 1966, in Columbus.

Amy is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Roger H. Munday; her three children, Jonathan (Newt) Long, Joanne (Anthony) Williams and Mary Frances Munday; two grandchildren, Magnus and Ellie Williams.

The family is observing private funeral services.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Munday family.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Library Warehouse, 13081 Coffing Road, Mount Vernon, 43050.

