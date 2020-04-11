Two cited for violating stay-at-home order

MOUNT VERNON — Two Fredericktown men have been charged with violation of public health rule (stay-at-home order), a second-degree misdemeanor, after meeting in Mount Vernon Wednesday.

Melvin Fiske, 34, was observed by a Mount Vernon Police officer at an East Ohio Street residence in a parked vehicle with the driver’s seat door open Wednesday afternoon.

The officer found through Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS) that Fiske’s driver’s license is suspended.

After watching Fiske drive around McArthur Street and East Gambier Street, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on the East Ohio/South Park Street intersection.

Fiske and his passenger, Connor Pollock, 27, said they were unaware of the stay-at-home order, according to the police report.

Fiske told law enforcement that he had picked up Pollock earlier in the day and stopped by a Mount Vernon residence to “talk about cars.” They were reportedly en route to pick up Fiske’s family member when they were stopped by the patrol officer, according to the report. Each man was issued a citation for violation of public health rule. The second-degree misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a maximum fine of $750. Fiske was additionally cited for driving under suspension, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. The two citations are the only issued by the MVPD so far for violating the stay-at-home order. MVPD Chief Robert Morgan said the department has consulted with the city law director and the attorney general’s office and has been informed that the stay-at-home order is to be enforced. However, police are not “pulling people over randomly” to find out if they “need to be out and about,” according to Morgan. A potential violation would most likely be discovered only upon police making contact with an individual on other issues, such as a suspended license or traffic violation. People who violate the stay-at-home order would most likely go undetected unless they are simultaneously suspected of another violation. Therefore, citations for the stay-at-home order will likely disproportionally fall upon people who are already getting a traffic ticket, have a suspended license or a warrant. Morgan expressed that he understands the concern but “if you don’t want to be charged with driving with a suspended license, don’t drive with a suspended license.” The department will investigate any report or “blatant issue” of violating the stay-at-home order, Morgan said. The police may also consult with the prosecutor to determine whether a charge is warranted. MVPD previously investigated a restaurant for a suspected violation of the stay-at-home order after dine-in restaurants and bars were ordered to close. The incident was deemed a misunderstanding as the restaurant was holding a staff meeting, not serving dine-in patrons.

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @