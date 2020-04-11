State prisons approved as court hearing sites

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Common Pleas Court enacted a temporary order that inmates of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction facilities shall appear for court hearings via video from the department’s central office in Columbus, instead of in person.

A COVID-19 outbreak is spreading through the state prison facilities. At least 57 staff members have been tested positive, including one death in Marion; 38 inmates tested positive in six facilities, including one hospitalized in Columbus, reported ODRC Friday.

Judge Richard Wetzel issued a temporary order that inmates at ODRC facilities shall appear for any hearing via video, “by virtue of extraordinary circumstances relating to the declared public health emergency, and considerations for the public health and safety of the community.” Attorneys and other necessary personnel will continue to appear in person in the limited-access courtroom unless otherwise ordered. The order is in effect until further notice. Inmates at the local Knox County Jail have also been appearing for hearings via video since the declared state of emergency. Attorneys at the Public Defender’s Office have been routinely appearing with their clients from the jail via video as well. The court currently only conducts criminal hearings when the defendant is detained. Cases, where defendants are not in custody, have been continued to a later date. Jury trials are being continued on a weekly basis. The court has not issued a blanket continuance to all jury trials in order to return to business as usual as soon as the public health environment permits, according to court docket management.

