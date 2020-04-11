Public can sign in to online MV city council meeting

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council will meet Monday online via Zoom.

The public can access the meeting by going to Zoom’s website and entering the meeting ID, 223001419, and password, 847280. The meeting can also be accessed by dialing in, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-253-215-8782 and entering the same code and password as above.

The sign-in information is also listed on the city’s website. Anyone with questions can call Council Clerk Tanya Newell at 740-393-9517.

Guests will be able to speak during the guest comments portion of the meeting. They can get Newell’s attention during the meeting by selecting Zoom’s hand raise function.

Newell said anyone can sign in at any time before the meeting. Until the meeting starts, they will essentially be placed on hold in a ‘waiting room’.

Council has an executive session scheduled for which a breakout function of Zoom will be used. The function allows certain members of a session to enter the virtual breakout room and speak privately, away from everyone else in the regular meeting session. Interviews with the media will also be held in breakout rooms at the close of the meeting. The Zoom format was tested Monday in a special meeting of the council. During the meeting, City Engineer Brian Ball was able to get the video portion of the meeting but had to dial in using his cellphone to get audio. Newell said anyone who experiences a similar problem can do the same. The executive session will involve council being presented information regarding the dismissal earlier this year of two city employees, City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said. Dzik confirmed that one of those employees is Robert Baumberger, a water plant operator who was dismissed after falsifying test reports. Baumberger’s resignation from the city was the subject of an April 2 story in the News. The regular session of the council will be preceded by a financial update at 7:20 p.m. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Among legislative matters is a pay ordinance for seasonal employees. The ordinance grants a 1.75 percent increase over last year, Dzik said, which is the same percentage applied when the state minimum wage was raised for 2020. Also before the council are two resolutions for the Kokosing River Restoration Project. The city is further asking council approval to seek bids and enter into a contract for a water modeling system for the New Gambier reservoir repair project.

The rest of this article is available to our subscribers. Do your part to support local journalism

Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors. Already a subscriber? Log in

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews