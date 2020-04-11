Photography

Pipes on the square

8:18 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News Drivers traveling around Mount Vernon Public Square Friday were treated to a bagpipe performance from Ginny Cameron. Cameron has been playing the bagpipes for fifteen years and picked the town square to perform because of social distancing and in honor of Good Friday.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

