Mayor: Economic recovery plans in the works

MOUNT VERNON — Mayor Matt Starr said Friday that local governments and non-profits are crafting plans to help businesses rebound from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

Starr said members active in drafting an economic recovery plan have formed an economic recovery task force. The economic recovery plan committee has been meeting for about a year, Starr said, but the task force is new and is focusing on how to help businesses come back after restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic are lifted.

Starr said the task force’s short- to intermediate-term plans involve supporting businesses that are reopening and helping them with cash flow, as well as establishing a “one-stop” center where resources for help are collected and made available.

Starr said the idea is to get all available help — local, state and federal — to where it can be quickly accessed, interpreted and applied to the benefit of businesses.

Members in the task force include the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, Area Development Foundation and Revolving Loan Fund. Starr further said he encourages residents who are out of work to check out the Chamber of Commerce website for job openings. He said that certain businesses, such as grocery, are seeing high demand that their current workforce is not big enough to handle. As a result, the businesses are hiring but in the meantime, their existing workforce is overburdened by working longer than usual hours and missing regular time off. Parks and buildings and grounds Decisions on Hiawatha Water Park’s 2020 season may be coming as soon as Monday. The city is taking direction from health officials on when the pool can re-open, Starr said, and are looking at the possibility of a limited season. However, Starr noted that a limited season may discourage lifeguards from taking jobs if they are only going to get work for a couple of months. Sales of season passes are “nowhere near (where they were) in the past at this point in the year” Starr said, so there also isn’t as much up-front capital available. Safety Services Cloth masks have been made for all employees and they will be expected to wear them when working with others, City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said. Dzik said the masks are to be worn when two or more employees are traveling in the same vehicle or working in close proximity to others. Employees were not previously required to wear masks. However, Dzik said the city decided to go with a mask policy on the recommendation of the CDC and the Ohio governor’s office. Streets The bases for strobe crosswalk lights have been installed at West Chestnut and Mechanic streets, South Gay and Howard, Newark Road and Riley Street and Blackjack Road across from the Blackjack Road apartments. The project contractor is scheduled to come in and begin the installation of the lights next week. The lights are pole-mounted and are activated with the press of a button by pedestrians before they enter a crosswalk. Luminary lights topping the new traffic signal poles in the intersection of South Main and Gambier streets have been installed, Street Superintendent Tom Hinkle said. The lights have sensors that dim by 10 to 15 percent when there has been no traffic through the intersection for 15 minutes. Hinkle further reported that the last delivery for the city’s salt contract through the state purchasing system has brought the city’s supply to 1,200 tons. That means the salt barn is fully stocked and ready for next winter, Hinkle said. Dzik reported the city awarded a curb and gutter project to RMH Concrete and Foundations. At $210,232.70, RMH was the lowest of six bidders for the project. The engineer’s estimate was $277,866.50. The project work is on Ohio 229, Spice Alley and Plum Alley. Dzik said RMH is expected to get started on the project next week.

The rest of this article is available to our subscribers. Do your part to support local journalism

Subscribe to our e-edition to read this and many other articles written by your neighbors. Already a subscriber? Log in

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews