Knox County COVID-19 cases listed by zip code

MOUNT VERNON — For the first time, Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller provided residential demographics for Knox County’s confirmed cases of county residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

There were nine confirmed cases as of Friday morning, the ninth case being a 77-year-old woman who was tested at Knox Community Hospital, where she is now hospitalized. Exactly how the woman may have been exposed to the virus is unknown, making it another case of community spread.

Speaking during Friday’s COVID-19-related press conference, Miller reported that of the confirmed residential cases, five are from Mount Vernon, two are from Danville, one is from Centerburg, and one from Gambier. The individuals range in age from 28 to 90.

Two of the cases involved direct contact with others exposed to COVID-19, she said. The other seven cases are attributed to community spread. Four of the nine individuals are recovering at home, three have completely recovered with two back at work, and one is currently hospitalized. There was also one fatality, a 90-year old Knox County man who died April 1 in Florida. He had resided in Florida since November and was hospitalized before death.

Overall, Knox County has collected specimens with swabs from 81 people, with 56 negative results, nine positive results from Knox residents and one positive result involving an individual from another county. Fifteen test results are pending and 10 individuals are being monitored. The specimens collected are sent to the Ohio Department of Health in Columbus for COVID-19 testing, and may also be sent to private labs in the Columbus area.

In other comments and updates, Miller reported:

•The call-in line operated by KPH nurses, (740) 399-8014, for those who believe they may have coronavirus symptoms and want to speak to a health professional, will be scaled back starting next week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The line had been open through 5 p.m. but nurses also have other job duties that require attention. Callers can leave a message that will be returned, she said.

•KPH is looking for volunteer healthcare workers as the state of Ohio prepares for a “surge” of COVID-19 cases; Knox County’s surge is expected to occur less than two weeks from now. Sought are volunteers who have a background in nursing, especially intensive care nursing experience; as well as nurse practitioners, retired physicians, medical techs and medical assistants. Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application at the website info@knoxhealth.com.

•The community came through with about 25 donated CPAP machines, more than expected and a testament to community generosity, she said, adding no more are needed.

•Homemade facial masks are still in demand and being accepted by local Fire/EMS departments, where they can be dropped off, or arrangements can be made for pickup.

•Heard an update on how telemedicine/televisits are being received that involve Knox County medical patients and their physicians.

The report was given in person by Amber Jordan, RN and Erin Craw, RN. Both are directors in the Department of Specialty Care at Knox Community Hospital. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have relaxed restrictions on telemedicine in light of COVID-19 precautions and the need to practice social distancing, they said. Telemedicine can be practiced between a patient and healthcare provider, such as a physician or nurse practitioner, using different online forums such as Zoom or Facetime — or be as simple as a phone call. Miller said telehealth, in general, has its advantages, including efficiency in time spent by both parties, as well as convenience, which is why it is popular now with many people.

* * *

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status March 20, 2020 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Home Recovering March 23, 2020 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering March 29, 2020 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered; back to work March 30, 2020 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Home Recovering April 1, 2020 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased April 4, 2020 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Home Recovering April 5, 2020 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Home Recovering April 8, 2020 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Home Isolation April 10, 2020 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Hospitalized at KCH

Source: Knox County Health Department on 4/11/2020

