How has the coronavirus epidemic changed your Easter traditions?

“Well, it will just be our immediate family, which will be myself, my husband and our daughter, as opposed to getting together with my in-laws. With my husband’s side of the family we usually go to their house but that’s not happening this year. I’m planning on making a roast for our immediate family, and we will watch a church service on livestream.” Sheryl Shannon, Mount Vernon

“We didn’t plan on celebrating Easter (due to the pandemic). Normally we just get together as a family. But because of (coronavirus), and because my grandparents are elderly, we’re not doing it this year.” Allison Montgomery, Centerburg

“This will be the first year in my life that I will not be having Easter dinner with my parents. It will just be me and my wife. But we do plan to have Easter dinner with my parents later.” Nick Sabo, Mount Vernon

“My mother is 90, and we’ve always gone to my mom’s every year for Easter — me, my four sisters and our kids, everybody. But not this time it’s too (difficult for her). I’m a senior too. I don’t think there has been one Easter I haven’t spent with mom in 67 years.” Paula Walton, Mount Vernon

“Probably not at all, we don’t really have one. We’ll have some good food for the family to enjoy.” Corby Wise, Mount Vernon

“There will be no Easter buffet, no Easter brunch. So we’re going to have Easter inside this year. There will be no (community) egg hunts, we’ll have that in our yard, my wife and me and our two kids.” Josh Worster, Sunbury

* * *

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews