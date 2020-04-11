MOUNT VERNON — Homer G. Sinclair Jr., 97, of Mount Vernon passed away peacefully April 9, 2020, at Ohio Eastern Star.

He was born March 30, 1923, in Williamstown, WV, to Homer and Jeanette and was raised in Marietta. He lived most of his life in Mount Vernon where he worked for Cooper Energy Services for 39 years. He was a World War II veteran, serving with the 594th Engineering Boat and Shore Regiment in the South Pacific. He was a member of the Gay Street Methodist Church, the Masonic Lodge Mt. Zion #9 in Mount Vernon, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus and Moose Lodge. He was also an avid fisherman who loved to fish with his son.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn; his son, John; and siblings, Maxine Casto, Bette Pflug and Russell Sinclair. He is survived by his granddaughter, Lisa; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who dearly loved his family.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, beginning at 12 p.m. in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating.

