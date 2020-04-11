Highland announces alternate graduation date

SPARTA — Highland Local Schools Superintendent Nate Huffman posted a brief update to the school’s website, providing details regarding graduation and prom.

The school still plans on having a traditional graduation ceremony this year. The post says that guidelines from the CDC and local governments will be the final factor in determining when the ceremony will happen. If the ceremony can’t be held in May, the district has identified Sunday, June 21 at 2:30 p.m. as the first alternative date and will be scheduled to be held outside in the stadium.

Huffman posted that the district feels the seniors deserve to have a prom as well. They are currently hoping to provide a prom at some point before the graduation ceremony but on the condition that the CDC and state will allow for one.

