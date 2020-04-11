High wind watch in effect for Monday

High wind watch in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of Northwest Pennsylvania and North Central, Northeast and Northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on west to east oriented roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews