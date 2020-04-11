High wind watch in effect for Monday

High wind watch in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Portions of Northwest Pennsylvania and North Central, Northeast and Northwest Ohio.
* WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on west to east oriented roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
