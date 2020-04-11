Having fun with a serious topic

MOUNT VERNON — Cakes are a great way to express oneself. And, Sommer Meade is one who likes to keep things light and fun.

Meade, a local pastry chef for Kroger on Coshocton Avenue, is helping to lighten the mood during the COVID-19 crisis with some fun, and interesting, designs for cakes and cupcakes. She’s created a toilet paper-shaped cake and cupcakes with medical masks on them, among others on display in the bakery.

“I’ve always been kind of a clown,” said Meade. “There was an alien sighting a couple of years ago in Mount Vernon and after that was reported I put a couple of alien-themed cakes on display in the case. The cakes also said ‘Welcome to Mount Vernon’ on them. We sold quite a few of those.

“With the COVID-19 thing going on, you have to keep a smile on your face. I thought of some funny COVID-19 themed cakes to lighten everyone’s spirits during these difficult times, like a cake that is shaped like a roll of toilet paper.”

Meade doesn’t have any formal schooling for her cake making abilities. Her aptitude for artistic cake making comes from a combination of years of on-the-job training and a natural talent for the arts. “I don’t have any schooling for it,” said Meade. “My skill in baking came from a mixture of the training that I received from my employers and the artistic ability that I knew that I was already capable of. I am a self-taught artist who uses such platforms as Pinterest to get inspiration and ideas from. Ever since I was a kid, you could put something as simple as a crayon in my hand and I would find a way to make a beautiful piece of art.” She started working in bakeries at a young age, beginning at a grocery store chain in Florida in her teens. Meade was a co-owner of the Pink Cupcake in Mount Vernon before plying her trade at Kroger. “I started working in bakeries when I was 15,” said Meade. “I began my career down south in Florida where I worked for a store chain called Publix. I was originally a customer service clerk and I knew that I wanted to combine my artistic abilities with my customer service background, so I started to do the cake decorating for the bakery. They trained me on the job there. I did that for a few years in Florida until I moved to Ohio in 2000.” The Kroger community has been helping employees through the COVID-19 crisis in more tangible ways as well, in addition to the comic relief provided by the funny cakes in the bakery. Kroger has been providing bonuses and extra hours for their employees during a time that is both uncertain, but very busy, for the grocery chain. “Store-wise, the COVID-19 crisis has made us crazy busy,” said Meade.

