MEDINA — Edwin Todd “Russ” Russell, 81, of Medina, left this world to be with the Lord Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born in 1938 in Newark to the late Edith and Denzel Russell.

Raised as an only child in the small farming town of Utica, (population 1,400), but with a whole village to help him. He was top of his class in 8th grade. In high school, he knew all of his classmates; played trumpet in the band for six years, ran track junior and senior year, and played on the basketball team in his senior year. Graduation came in 1956, whereupon he was the first in the family to attend college and chose The Ohio State University for mechanical engineering. Through his character and work ethic he earned room and board at the Ohio State School for the Blind. While at OSU, he met his first wife, Pat Russell. Alas, graduation was not to be and a change of plans was required at the end of year three. Russ then enlisted in the United States Navy and was off for training to the Naval Station Great Lakes. From there he became a machinist mate and was assigned to Long Beach Naval Station. While there, he went to sea with three destroyers (USS Lyman K Swenson (DD-729), USS Wilkinson (DL-5), and USS Brush (DD-745). His first son arrived while at sea during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Russ enjoyed his time with the Navy and considered it as a career, but returned to central Ohio. Heading back to OSU with extra grit and determination, he soon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in engineering physics. If at first you don’t succeed, try again (with gusto). Throughout his years, he was a constant and vocal proponent of higher education.

Upon graduation in 1966, he accepted an offer from Union Carbide in Cleveland, in the Eveready Battery division. During this time he also obtained an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. He continued with Eveready Battery as ownership changed (Union Carbide, Ralston-Purina, Energizer Holdings) until retiring in 2000. His battery career included carbon-zinc, alkaline, and nickel-cadmium programs and included locations in Cleveland, Westlake, and Maryville, MO. He assisted in several US patents, as well.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Donna Osborn.

Survived by children, Michael Russell (Diane), Nicholas Russell, Christopher Russell, Brent Osborn (Kathy), Steven Osborn (Yvonne), Pamela Osborn; grandchildren, Ashley Russell, Wesley Russell, Courtney Russell, Cody Russell, Daryl Osborn, Steven, Jacob and Samuel Osborn; and his first wife Patricia Ann Russell (Thimmes).

In addition to a professional career, he found time for softball, YMCA Indian Guides, the Boy Scouts of America, hiking, hunting, American Society for Quality, Toastmasters and traveling.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to his Visiting Angels: Betty Bullington, Patsy Gresko, and Jean Hierholzer for the loving care they have given him, and to the Western Reserve Masonic community.

A time to celebrate Edwin’ life will be held at a later day, details will follow.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.waitefuneralhome.com.