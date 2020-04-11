MOUNT VERNON — David A. Harry, 62, of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 19, 1957, in Cambridge, the son of Edwin and Ona Marie (Dennison) Harry. David worked as an independent contractor. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

He is survived by his son, Nate (Brittany) Harry of Bellville; three grandchildren, Domonique Shand, Evan Harry and Emma Poole; two brothers, Richard Harry of Mount Vernon, Ed Harry of Mount Vernon and a sister, Karen (Don) Durbin.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to our current pandemic the family will observe a public memorial service at a later date. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of David A. Harry.

