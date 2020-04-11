COLUMBUS — Brock B. Gaus, 27, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in Columbus. Brock was born Oct. 1, 1992.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Daniel and Dorothy Gaus, and Sanford and Phyllis Saul; as well as his beloved dog, Buffy, who had to be put down March 25, 2020.

Brock was a loving son to Mike Gaus and Amy (Jak) Smith; brother to Katie (Marcus) Seas and Morgan (Marissa) Fagnani; uncle to Brody Seas, Lucy Seas and Sloane Fagnani. He will be missed by many friends, cousins, aunts, uncles, and his dog, Calypso.

Brock’s personality was infectious; he never knew a stranger. He was able to put his love for children and gymnastics into coaching at various gyms across central Ohio. He struggled with addiction, but was proud of the steps he made toward recovery. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, working out, and exploring the outdoors with his dog.

A Memorial Service will be held in the fall to pay respect to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brock’s honor to Discovery Place (https://discoveryplace.info/).