No Knox inmates set for early release

MOUNT VERNON — Gov. Mike DeWine announced his plans to recommend the release of some 200 low-level, non-violent prison inmates to reduce overcrowding after reports of COVID-19 infections in state correctional facilities Tuesday.

Knox County Common Pleas Court has not been notified of any Knox County case about early release or commutation of sentence, according to Judge Richard Wetzel. Thursday, the Knox County Prosecutor’s Office further confirmed via social media that the list of eligible inmates does not include individuals sentenced in Knox County.

Some inmates at the Knox County Jail have petitioned for early releases citing concerns of the virus; none has been approved by the court. Wetzel has not granted any early release on the grounds of COVID-19 concerns, citing that the county jail remains a healthy and safe environment. No inmate or staff have tested positive at the county jail.

At the state level, at least 53 staff have tested positive in four facilities, including one death in Marion; 19 inmates tested positive in three facilities (nine in Marion; nine in Pickaway; one in Madison), with no reported deaths, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported Thursday.

At the federal level, Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Columbiana reported three inmates have died from COVID-19; eight staff and ten inmates tested positive, the Federal Bureau of Prisons reported Thursday.

The state does not operate the federal facility. However, the Ohio National Guard has been sent to assist.

For the inmates recommended for release from state prisons, DeWine invoked the Overcrowding Emergency statute under the Ohio Revised Code, identifying low-level, non-violent inmates who are eligible for early release into post-release control supervision.

Minimum-security state prisons that house these low-level inmates have “open bays” in which 50 to 300 inmates are kept in one open room with no proper social distance, according to DeWine. The infection spreads quickly in this environment, putting both inmates and staff at heightened risk.

Early releases of eligible inmates from these facilities will allow more space between remaining inmates who will be kept in custody and staff who do not have the option to work from home.

Eligible inmates must be approaching the end of their sentences, with less than 90 days remaining. They also must not be violent offenders, including domestic violence and ethnic intimidation offenders, repeat offenders, sex offenders and/or inmates with a poor record of prison behavior or were previously denied parole.

Another 26 inmates were identified for potential commutation of sentences. These inmates are age 60 or older and have at least one chronic health condition, making them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

According to DeWine’s Tuesday press conference, these individuals are not habitual offenders and have served at least half of their sentences. They have not been convicted of serious offenses and have not been denied parole before nor have a record of serious prison rule violations in the last six years.

