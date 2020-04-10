Local EMS prepped for virus surge

MOUNT VERNON — As the COVID-19 state of emergency continues, area fire and EMS departments said they are following government guidelines on all levels and developing local policy to manage risks and potential increase of demand.

Mount Vernon Fire Department has begun preparation early. In March, Chief Chad Christopher raised the minimum staff from eight to nine per shift. As of now, about 13 members are typically on crew per shift.

Christopher said the department has been doing well in terms of staffing, since nobody is taking vacation or time off and everyone has been healthy.

The department has three ambulances. Each ambulance is typically staffed by a crew of two. Depending on the type of calls, the department can theoretically handle up to three runs at the same time.

The department serves primarily the City of Mount Vernon, which has a population of approximately 16,700, according to the US Census Bureau.

Fredericktown EMS has 26 members, including full-time and part-time staff and volunteers, serving a primary population of approximately 2,500 in Fredericktown. The department typically has two to three members on crew 24/7, according to Chief Rick Lanuzza.

The department operates two ambulances. Normally, the crew of two or three is enough to handle the call volume one run at a time. If two runs are needed back-to-back or at the same time, additional employees and volunteers are on call to staff the second run.

Considering any potential increase of demand, Lanuzza said a “single unit response” plan is in development if the EMS ever has to respond to more than two calls at the same time.

In addition to the two ambulances, the EMS also has a medical SUV. A single unit response allows the department to send out a first responder in the SUV to a third call if both ambulances are in use.

Once arrived on the scene, the single unit responder will evaluate whether or not an ambulance is needed.

This is a precautionary plan in the case of any increase in run volume overwhelming the system. As of now, Lanuzza said the current run volume is not taxing on the system.

At Central Ohio Joint Fire Department, Chief Mark McCann said they have implemented over 40 changes since the emergency and are monitoring approximately 400 at-risk individuals in the district.

COJFD has three ambulances, two fire trucks with advanced life support (ALS) capability and 24 members. Each shift is staffed with one administrator and four to five EMS providers.

Since the state of emergency, COJFD has also brought back seven retirees — rounding up to a 31-person rotating staff serving a population of approximately 7,700 in Centerburg and surrounding areas.

Overall, the fire chiefs said the run volumes have been manageable so far.

Christopher estimated that Mount Vernon Fire receives, on average, one or two COVID-19 concerned calls per day. Lanuzza reported Fredericktown EMS as receiving less than five calls with COVID-19 concerns overall.

The chiefs emphasized that just because a call involved COVID-19 concerns, does not mean the patient is positive. Lanuzza refers to these calls as “PPE patients,” in which the EMS providers will use extra caution and personal protective equipment.

Proper decontamination and use of PPE prevents first responders from being exposed to infection on the front line.

COJFD has previously transported a COVID-19 patient, but first responders were equipped with PPE and were not exposed to the virus, according to McCann.

If a patient they treat later tested positive, the department will be notified by the Health Department.

“This is covered by the HIPAA rule,” said McCann.

If an employee is exposed — coming into contact with a patient without PPE — and/or becomes symptomatic, McCann said they will follow the CDC recommendation and quarantine for about 14 days.

Christopher further explained that the CDC guideline requires a person with COVID-19 symptoms to self-quarantine until fever-free for at least 72 hours without medication, other symptoms have improved and at least seven days have passed since the first onset of symptoms.

Lanuzza emphasized that most people do not need emergency medical services or hospitalization for COVID-19 like symptoms. Even if one is tested positive, they should stay home and self-isolate unless the living condition is not conducive to quarantine or if the patient suffers from serious symptoms.

People are encouraged to contact their primary physicians or the COVID-19 hotline 740-399-8014 before calling 911.

Christopher said the hotline has helped manage the call volume.

“I’m proud of the Health Department and hospital doing a great job working together,” said Christopher. “We’ve done a great job in Knox County.”

McCann said he appreciated the outpouring support from the community. According to McCann, COJFD has received over 50 handmade masks and encouraging messages written in chalk outside the department.

“It’s unusual for us to be out in the public eye in these PR positions,” McCann said. “So we really appreciate the support.”

“These things are not normal for us, and we have had to do things differently,” Lanuzza said. “But rest assured that we have plans in place for best practices.”

The chiefs urge people to continue following the state and local health guidelines and stay-at-home order.

“I know it’s hard sometimes but they got to do it,” Lanuzza said. “We’re out here so people can stay home.”

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @