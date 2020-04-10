Few rules let creativity thrive

DANVILLE — Not many people can say that they have published a piece of their writing. But students at Danville High School are being given the chance to have their name in print thanks to a creative writing elective.

High School English Teacher Hunter Webster teaches a creative writing elective for grades 10th through 12th. He started teaching the creative writing class three years ago and decided to have the students design and produce an anthology of their work as the final project for the class.

The idea of an anthology as a final project came from Webster’s own experience with self-publishing when he was in college.

“One of the things that I realized was that what can be just as exciting as writing a book is the process of writing it, as in going through multiple drafts, determining the jacket, formatting, and all the other things that make making the book an expression on its own,” Webster explained. “I thought it would be cool to help guide the students through that process.”

Webster tries to let the students guide how the anthology will turn out so it’s not so much like “a literary journal where the title and personality of the writing remain the same” but rather something that reflects the student’s personality in each class. Webster said he tells the students to pick a title that represents both the personality of the class and the writing.

“They’re pretty good at picking unique and interesting titles,” he said. “This year, the stories all had their own twists to them, and so the title they settled on was ‘Variations of the Absurd.’”

The class itself could be described as having a workshop atmosphere, Webster said. The students type up their work, Webster gives feedback and suggestions. Some days are designated as peer review days where the students give their opinions on each other’s work. They also read from a variety of different authors in different genres, but Webster says the keyword in the class in “creative.”

“I stress to the students that they should do what they think best works for them and helps them meet their writing goals, although I do give suggestions,” he said. “One of the principles I stress to students early on is that there are a lot of opinions but very few rules to creative writing, and so this year they took that idea and ran with it in as many directions as they could.”

Webster publishes the work through Amazon and its self-publishing program Kindle Direct Publishing. He does most of the work the next semester after the class ends, making final edits and formatting the book for the site. This year’s anthology is still in the works but Webster hopes to have a proof copy in his hands within the coming week. Then, the book will become available to everyone else to buy.

“I always price the book so low that all proceeds just go to Amazon,” he said. “I don’t receive anything from sales. That way, I ensure that I’m not profiting off of the students’ work.”

The point of publishing the anthology through Amazon is so that the students and their family and friends can order copies of the book, Webster explained. The students then can say that they have been through the whole novel-writing process and have their name in print.

“I think it is amazing that our work is being published in an anthology because I can say that I have my work in a published book,” Wade Mickley, a senior, said. You won’t see his name on the cover, however, since Mickley is one of four students in the class who chose to use a pen name.

Brooklynn Hess, a sophomore, took that class because she enjoys writing. She was also curious to learn about the different genres in writing.

“I’m happy about getting my work published in the anthology,” Hess said.

“I decided to take a creative writing class because it is a good way to express your creative idea to other people,” Mickley said. “As well as being an outlet for my mind to throw any ideas I have on paper.”

“I decided to take the class because I thought it would fun and would help me better my writing skills,” said senior Carol Ann Durbin.

The students all said their favorite part of the class was how open it was when it came to writing the assignments. Durbin said hers was probably making up different stories but having to stay within the parameters set for that assignment. Mickley said his favorite part about creative writing is how relaxing it is to sit and write whatever ideas he had, as well as implementing his own life experiences into the stories he was writing.

“My favorite part about the creative writing class was the fact that there really weren’t any ‘rules.’ Besides getting a genre to write about, we could create a story of any kind. I like how open-minded the class was,” Hess said.