Central School ready for vets, Board of Elections

MOUNT VERNON — The renovated Central School’s Occupancy Permit was issued Monday by the state, which means the Knox County Veteran Services Office staff will start moving in next week, its new address designated as 105 E. Chestnut St.

Local military veterans will be allowed to stop in for appointments once things get back to “normal.” The Knox County Board of Elections staff should follow with a May move-in, once Primary ballots are counted April 28. Their first-floor entrance for voting faces Sugar Street, with a designated address of 104 E. Sugar St.

Military veterans in Knox County will be pleased knowing they’ll have two ways to enter the building, Knox County Administrator Jason Booth said. One is from the back of the building — the Sugar Street facing side with the 37-space parking lot — taking the exterior elevator to the second floor.

The other way is from the small stairwell that also offers an Americans with Disabilities Act ramp, the entry area that faces Chestnut Street and across from the Knox County Service Center. Part of the old Central School entryway on Chestnut was preserved as part of the overall $4 million renovation project taken on by Modern Builders of Mount Vernon. The waiting area for local veterans is spacious, accommodating and welcoming — judging by all of the new waiting area and office furniture yet to be utilized.

Facing Chestnut Street gives the former school good visibility on thoroughfare in Mount Vernon, which will help with veterans’ awareness of the new site. They are moving out of a leased building on Pittsburgh Avenue that is far less visible. With veterans, word-of-mouth means a lot, Veterans Services Executive Director Kevin Henthorn has said, with the project expected to get glowing reviews from long-time active service members — as well as some of whom will come in for military benefit consultations for the first time. The windows in the Veterans Offices waiting area, like the rest of the building, are one of the best aspects of the project aesthetically and for energy savings, Booth said. He noted how the windows are so well made you cannot hear vehicles outside moving along Chestnut. “We get positive comments from community members about the windows,” Booth said. “A lot of people went to school in this building.” The former school first opened in 1939 and went through several uses in its later years. The large area for the Knox County Board of Elections is where voting will occur, and it’s large enough to potentially accommodate more than one ward because of partitions for creating large, separate spaces, Booth noted. The building was renovated with ease of voting in mind. “This was a major reason for the county’s investment in the project — lower-level access (for voting) and close parking,” Booth offered. “Access to voting is going to offer a major improvement over what we have now (at the Knox County Service Center).” There are audio/visual hookups to conduct video training for poll workers. The room is so large that it contains several air conditioning units mounted high on walls; two units are each paired to with one thermostat for precise temperature controls. An HVAC control room in an enclosed area, on the west-facing side of the building, has three large HVAC units with a separate power panel. Each unit provides heating and cooling to one of three floors. “We’re very certain this will be the most energy-efficient building the county owns because of its design,” Booth said, “and its 2-inch-thick walls.” Also on the ground floor are storage areas. One of which is where coal was shoveled down a chute for the old boiler system and where voting machines will be stored. The elevator to the second floor opens directly into the Board of Elections window counter area and offices. There is a large ballot count room next to what will be BOE Deputy Director Scott Howard’s office. The other side of the second floor are the Veterans Services offices and the spacious waiting area, with main access from Chestnut Street. The Veterans Services section of the floor also houses spacious offices, along with a conference room that can be shared with the elections board upon request, and a large room for storage needs. The veterans’ side of the second floor does provide a break room and an ADA-compliant bathroom for elections board employees. Many of the rooms renovated for both county agencies are former classrooms. By itself on a smaller upper floor is a former school bathroom that has been renovated for IT control room purposes. A video camera system provides feeds for every area in the former school. There are about 14,000 square feet of building space, split about evenly between the VSO and BOE, Booth said. There is still landscaping and grass seed planting work to do later in the spring and summer, Booth said, and power washing of the entire building. There will also be additional layers of pavement for the parking lot and on Elliott Street when the weather warms.

Larry Di Giovanni: