Businesses work to follow new guidelines

MOUNT VERNON — Governor Mike DeWine’s Stay-at-Home order has been extended to limit the number of people who are permitted in business at one time. This is to prevent the overcrowding of stores and to better help people maintain the six feet apart social distancing rule.

Centerburg Do It Best Hardware Manager Corey Washington said Do It Best has a specific calculation of how many people can be in the store. The policy is that 15 to 40 people can be in a store at a time depending on how big the store is. For the Centerburg location, based on size, the maximum number of customers allowed inside at a time is 30.

“So far we haven’t had any issues with people maintaining their social distance from other people,” Washington said. “The only issues that come up regarding social distancing are when people are standing in line. So far, the distancing rules haven’t had an effect on our business.”

At Glenn’s Sales, Service and Hardware in Fredericktown, the number of people permitted in the store is based on how many people typically are in the store at any given moment.

“The policy for our hardware store is that only 10 people are permitted to be in our store at a time,” said manager Glenn Smith. “The number is based on the typical amount of people that are in the hardware store. I checked the numbers and based on the governor’s specific order, we could actually have 50 people in the store if we wanted to. The limit on customers in the store has not affected our business.”

Zack Phillippie, co-owner of Lanning’s Foods, said they are following suit with some of the bigger stores that have the standard of allowing in five people per 1,000 square feet.

“But we are capping it at 30 customers in the store,” Phillippie said. He mentioned that they are doing what stores of similar size are doing.

He hopes that those who are coming into the store will follow social distancing guidelines and said that further steps will be taken at a later date if needed.

News Reporter Jamie Holland contributed to this story.

