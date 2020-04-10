Athletic Directors weigh on OHSAA contingency plan

COLUMBUS — Is the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s contingency plan for spring sports tournaments a sign that schools will be opened up and teams will compete again before the end of the school year?

“Well, certainly, we’re hopeful,” Mount Vernon athletic director Justin Sanford said.

But Sanford is taking a cautious approach … at least for now.

“(We) will hold to (hope) until the governor makes it makes an official decision with schools,” Sanford said. “I tried to listen to the press conference here (Thursday) and it sounds like maybe next week is when they’ll put something out in regards to what their plan would be to kind of get things reopened up.”

Danville athletic director Matt Moore and Centerburg athletic director Rich Porter aren’t as optimistic.

“As much as I hate to say, I’m kind of leaning the other way,” Porter said. “We’re kind of at the mercy of Governor (Mike) Dewine right now and Dr. (Amy) Acton.”

“I’m a little doubtful that we’ll be back in school and the plan will actually take place,” Moore said. “But I think the OHSAA has been working hard to get plans in place … to get spring sports in.”

Sports won’t happen if kids aren’t back in school.

“I don’t think we’ll be back in session at all,” Moore said.

But the contingency at least gives athletic directors and coaches a frame of reference to put a schedule together.

“After they released that schedule yesterday, we kind of have a plan in place to play easily,” Moore said. “(We’ll) play each other once (in KMAC baseball and softball) and then we’ll fill in some other games.”

“We also have had we had some short discussions yesterday via text message (about track),” Porter said. “Obviously, we’re considering pushing our league meet (originally scheduled for May 12) out a couple weeks and that’s as far as we’ve gone with track so far.

Porter said the schools will meet next week to determine a KMAC contingency schedule. Sanford said the Ohio Cardinal Conference schedule will be discussed next week as well.

Part of the pessimism stems from the cancellation of spring sports by neighboring states Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association and the Michigan High School Athletic Association canceled all spring sports on April 2 and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled spring sports Thursday. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association, like the OHSAA, is postponed until May 1.

All four state associations are following orders of its respective governors. Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania schools will be using distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

“I think Pennsylvania just canceled their school for the remainder of the year,” Sanford said. “If we were to follow suit, then that eliminates this plan. I think our numbers are a little different from both of those states, in terms of flattening the curve and indicate number of cases and so on. So, hopefully, there is an option and an opportunity and from our standpoint.”

The OHSAA added sites to its contingency plan for the state tournaments should play resume May 9. The baseball calendar, which has the state tournament taking place June 19-21, is a week earlier than other sports because of the availability of Canal Park in Akron.

Softball at Akron Firestone Stadium will take place June 25-27 and boys tennis will be at Hilliard Davidson (June 18-20).

Track and field will not be at Ohio State because the facility isn’t available in the month of June. So, each division will have a different site for the state tournament (June 26-27). Division I will be at Hilliard Darby, division II at Pickerington North and Division III at Westerville North.

Boys volleyball is not an OHSAA-sanctioned sport. Its state tournament is run by the Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association. The OHSBVA has followed OHSAA regulations to this point, suspending all activities and instituting a no-contact period through May 1.

The OHSBVA has not released a contingency schedule should play resume.

“(Boys volleyball) is a little bit easier because there’s not as many teams,” Sanford said. “But I would think that they will certainly — if (the governor gives) everybody the all-clear — that they would be able to put something together for the postseason.”

