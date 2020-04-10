Apple Valley Drive Phase II paving bids opened

MOUNT VERNON — There was slightly less than $20,000 separating the two firms that had their sealed bids opened Thursday morning by Knox County Commissioners for the Apple Valley Drive paving project. The nearly 6-mile asphalt paving project covers what county Engineer Cameron Keaton calls the north half of Apple Valley Drive — and two connected roads, Northridge Heights Drive and Valley Ridge Drive.

The first of the two bids, and the apparent low bidder, was Kokosing Construction Co., with a bid of $1,119,727.70. The second bid from Small’s Asphalt Paving was $1,139,190.75. The county engineer’s estimate was $1,435,109.40. The project could start as early as May, when asphalt plants open, and will be preceded by a pre-construction meeting, Keaton said. It would be completed within a few months. The apparent winning bid must be evaluated and then approved by commissioners.

The Apple Valley Drive Phase II project consists of 2 1/2 inches of pavement milling ground down from the older layer, and 2 1/2 inches of new asphalt — what Keaton called a “county mix.” The project also includes partial depth repairs, adjusting manholes and water box valves to grade, reconditioning shoulders using compacted aggregate, and placing pavement markings including a new centerline. The majority of the project is paid for by a combination of federal and state funds through the Ohio Public Works Commission.

In other matters Thursday, commissioners heard county Administrator Jason Booth read a March statistics report provided by Laura Webster, Knox County 911 program operations manager. There were 1,495 calls to 911, a small decrease from the previous month, and 6,941 non-emergency calls, an increase of more than 900 from the previous month. Monday was the peak day for both types of calls — 6 p.m. as the peak hour for 911 calls, and 3 p.m. the peak hour for non-emergency calls.

Speaking to the large increase in non-emergency calls, Webster said: “This is very likely due to each time new orders are put out by Governor DeWine (related to the COVID-19 virus).”