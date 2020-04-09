FREDERICKTOWN — Tracey L. Angeletti, 48, of Fredericktown, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Bellville. She was born in Mount Vernon on Aug. 30, 1971, to Samuel Angeletti and Lily Ferguson.

Tracey worked for Kokosing as a truck driver and loved to hunt and fish every opportunity she could. She enjoyed hanging out with her feline friend Doodles and drinking Mountain Dew. Most of all she loved being around her family and friends.

She is survived by mother, Lily (Bob) Ferguson; her father, Samuel Angeletti; a brother, Mike Angeletti; sisters, Becky (Johnny) Mitchel, Pam (Russ) Knoblock, Carrie (Kevin) McMahon; cousin, Padenna (Dennis) Halverson; nieces, Tabetha, Andrea; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio at https://www.hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate/donate-now/.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Tracey L. Angeletti.