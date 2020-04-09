Senior pickleballers waiting out the shutdown

MOUNT VERNON — Senior citizens are the area’s most avid pickleball players. For them, the game has been an opportunity to exercise, socialize and put more life in their years.

It is especially frustrating for Mount Vernon’s Bob Frost. As one of the founding fathers of pickleball in Knox County, Frost feels the frustration of watching a beautiful spring day pass without spending it on the courts and swinging his pickleball paddle at the fluttering and dipping ball.

“I’m just like everyone else,” Frost said. “I’m just waiting around until this gets over. I don’t really know when we are going to be able to play, again. I hope before too long.”

Without pickleball and having missed out on the NCAA basketball tournament, which was canceled, Frost is reading to pass the time.

“I read about sports, mostly,” Frost said. “They say this is going to last a little while. Boy, I miss my sports on TV. The nice thing about watching a baseball game is, it’s a relaxing sport to watch. You can take a little nap and you haven’t missed much.”

Frost, now in his 80s, knows the risks that the coronavirus poses and he isn’t taking any chances. Frost built his own indoor pickleball court, which he has not been using. Usually a popular place for friends to visit, it has sat idle this spring. In fact, his pickleball court was the subject of a recent health department visit.

“They came out here to see me,” Frost said. “I said, ‘I wouldn’t want to have other people playing in there now. They’re older people. They don’t want to (take chances.) I told them, you don’t have to worry about me and I changed the key anyway, so you don’t have to worry about anyone else. I told them, ‘Nobody’s been asking me to play at all.’”

It isn’t any better for Mount Vernon’s Larry Miller, who is currently on vacation in Florida.

“Down here they have actually got yellow tape around the courts and the gates are locked,” Miller said. “You can’t even get into the courts to play. They’ve got them shut up completely down here.”

Florida is not the playground for Miller that it usually is.

“The tennis courts are locked up, too,” Miller said. “They’ve got everything closed up. The beaches are closed down here, too. Everything is pretty well closed down. They allow the restaurants to do carry-out, but that’s about it. Just the essential stuff like gas stations and grocery stores.”

Safety comes first, and people are staying home except to go to the store to buy necessities. Miller, however, is finding ways to enjoy the Florida sun.

“I’ve been taking walks,” Miller said. “That’s been about the only thing we can do. I got so bored that I went over to one of these trails. They let you walk on these trails, looking for some dog to pet. Every once in a while these people would walk their dogs and I can pet them, if they don’t mind. That gives you a little interaction with something. The dogs are still friendly.”

The wait for a break in the pandemic may seem long, but it’s a vulnerable age group.

“The bulk of the people that play pickleball around here are over 50,” said Mount Vernon Pickleball Association official Kurt Hinterschied. “Maybe 10 percent are under 50.”

Hinterschied, like everyone else, is waiting it out and playing it safe.

“I think that people have the common sense to see what’s on the news,” Hinterschied said. “They see what to do and it’s up to them. Right now, there’s more important things in life.”