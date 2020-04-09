Knox County’s COVID-19 ‘surge’ expected to start within 2 weeks

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County’s expected “surge,” or peak, of COVID-19 cases is expected to occur between April 20-29, based on a predictive model provided by the Ohio Department of Health and The Ohio State University, county Emergency Management Agency Director Mark Maxwell said Wednesday.

However, he noted that the numbers involved with the coronavirus change on a continuous basis; one prior model had Knox County’s peak happening on May 4.

To cope with the statewide surge, six alternate care site locations in Ohio have been established, which Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller said are intended as overflow hospital beds for those who are “moderately sick” with their symptoms, which include fever and shortness of breath. The closest alternative site to Knox County will be the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Franklin County. Other sites have been selected for Lucas, Montgomery, Hamilton, Mahoning, and Cuyahoga counties.

Miller and Maxwell both said, however, they do not expect many Knox County patients to be taken to the Columbus site. One reason, Miller said, is that counties such as Franklin and Delaware have large populations that could experience overflow situations in their hospitals.

Another reason, Maxwell said, is that Knox Community Hospital has done an exemplary job of preparing its medical staff for the surge to come. KCH is a 99-bed hospital, with up to 65 being normal capacity, hospital spokesman Jeff Scott said Wednesday via email. Thomas McKinley, MD, a KCH physician who is part of the hospital’s incident command group, reported April 2 any spare spaces or rooms, such as conference rooms, are being prepared for the surge and priorities including intensive care needs.

Overall, KCH is preparing to potentially need more than 180 beds for COVID-19 patients, Scott said. KCH has worked on ordering more hospital beds as well as contacting area colleges to ask about dormitory beds.

“As you know, the data and modeling from the state continues to be refined and remains fluid, as does our planning, and I cannot provide much more specific detail at this time,” Scott said. “However, I can assure you that we are prepared (and are continually preparing) to accommodate and care for a very large ‘surge’ of patients, when and if that becomes necessary.”

Scott continued, “I would also note it is vital that our community continues to abide by Governor DeWine’s ‘stay-at-home’ order and the other social distancing measures currently in place, even as various models and projections will fluctuate over the next few weeks. I know that KCH and Knox Public Health are squarely on the same page about the need for our community to stay vigilant in this regard.”

As of Wednesday, Knox County has had eight confirmed cases involving county residents who have tested positive, with one death last week involving a 90-year-old man who had lived in Florida since November. The county’s eighth case, released Wednesday by Knox Public Health, involves a 28-year-old man who works in Marion County and has not been hospitalized. He is in isolation at home.

There have been 76 people tested in Knox County through Wednesday, an increase of 12 from Tuesday with 16 test results pending. Maxwell said there was a shortage of specimen collection tests in Knox County that was only recently corrected to provide more tests; he said it is reasonable to assume now that many more people will be tested. Those tests are sent to ODH and private labs.

Maxwell also provided an update on the county’s Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) supply including masks, gloves, surgical gowns and other needs. The biggest need continues to be N95 respirator masks, he said, which are considered essential in helping protect first responders, hospital nurses and doctors, and other healthcare professionals from the coronavirus. Following last week’s third delivery from the Strategic National Stockpile, which has provided 960 N95 masks, the county now has a total of about 1,800 N95 masks. The stockpile has also provided 1,856 surgical masks, which when combined with other local supplies of masks from other sources including community donations, comes to about 3,200, Maxwell said.

Some good news is that both KCH and the Mount Vernon Fire Department have formalized agreements in place with Battelle, an Ohio company with an innovative decontamination system for reusing N95 masks, Maxwell said, that is already starting to happen. Battelle’s system is capable of processing 80,000 masks per machine per day using a concentrated form of hydrogen peroxide.

Maxwell said the best thing healthcare-related providers can do to stay ahead on PPE is to put conservation measures in place — while also being creative. As one example, he said the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was running out of gloves before deciding to get more from an auto parts dealer, not its usual supplier. Auto parts dealers are also known to stock masks.

The county’s supply of gloves, including highly sought Nitrile gloves, is about 5,000 pairs, Maxwell said. Overall, county government and its Emergency Operations Center partners are doing reasonably well on supplies. There is no set county formula for one overall “burn rate,” Maxwell said, which refers to how fast Fire/EMS departments, the hospital, home health care providers and others go through their PPEs. Most of the EOC’s partners are vigilant about keeping the EOC up-to-date of their needs on a daily basis. Maxwell has assigned PPE totals monitoring to Kyle Clark, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Knox Public Health. The Knox Community Chaplain Corps has been coordinating material assistance as well as mental health and spiritual support.

