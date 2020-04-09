MOUNT VERNON — Jacqueline “Jackie” Crouch, 91, of Mount Vernon passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Aug. 19, 1928, in Marion, to the late Maxwell and Dolores (Forsyth) Speaks. Jackie was a 1946 graduate of Gambier High School. She married her late husband Harold in 1948 and operated a restaurant in Gambier. They also ran Mission Orange Beverage Company until 1979. In 1963, she and her husband purchased a share of Hiawatha Golf Course, which they later owned, and has been greeting friends and golfers of Mount Vernon ever since. Jackie will be remembered for many things, including her warm smile and caring attitude.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Marsell, Angie (Bobby Breece) Crouch; her son, Tim (Cindy) Crouch; her daughter-in-law, Ellen Crouch; thirteen grandchildren; twenty two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her sisters, Tiny Allen and Marceline Speaks; and her brother, Steve (Ann) Speaks.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Crouch; her son, Mike Crouch; her son-in-law, Bud Marsell; her brother, Richard “Dick” Speaks; and her sister, Charline Beach.

The family will observe a private funeral service. Due to the current health situation, the service will be streamed on the Snyder Funeral Home – Flowers Chapel Facebook page on Friday beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Kindred Hospice or the Mike Crouch Memorial Scholarship Fund.

