College Township to place fire levy on November ballot

GAMBIER — College Township Trustees voted Wednesday to put a fire levy on the November ballot in a bid to keep the township fire department solvent.

The resolution for a 6-mill levy was approved unanimously by trustees. The levy, if approved by voters, will generate an estimated $150,000, Trustee Doug McLarnan said.

The resolution starts the process for the levy, Trustee Barry Bowden said. Exactly how much the 6 mills will generate has yet to be determined by the Knox County Auditor.

The vote took place in a teleconference meeting of trustees, a precaution to ensure safe social distancing.

College Township Fire Department needs at least $500,000 to operate, according to numbers presented by trustees at a February meeting. Revenues in 2019 were $377,219.30. Currently, the two biggest revenue sources for the budget are an existing 6.25-mill tax levy and a contribution from Kenyon College; CTFD also receives revenues from billing for EMS services.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Ian Smith, Kenyon vice president for facilities, planning and sustainability, said Kenyon is willing to pursue a five-year contract in which the college will make an annual contribution to CTFD of no less than $148,000 per year. Currently, Kenyon’s contribution is voluntary and has differed from year to year.

Talks with the Mount Vernon Fire Department to take over the fire and EMS services for College Township are ongoing. The city has presented trustees with two proposals. The first proposal is for a fully staffed station in College Township with Mount Vernon Fire firefighters at the station around the clock every day of the year and is estimated at $425,892.94. The second proposal is for MVFD providing response to emergencies from “the location it deems most beneficial to its overall response area,” and is estimated at $280,000.

The city had originally asked for an answer to the proposals by early summer. That deadline has been extended, Bowden said.