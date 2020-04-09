Photography

Accident closes road

11:51 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News A crew with Blubaugh Body and Frame use two tow trucks, in tandem, to free a trash hauler from a Johnstown Road ditch on Wednesday. The road was closed for several hours as Blubaugh’s worked to pull the truck out of the ditch. The driver, Layne Armstrong, was cited for failure to control in the one-vehicle crash, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.
Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

