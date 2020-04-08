New Philly joins OCC

MANSFIELD — The Ohio Cardinal Conference now has an even number of schools with the addition of New Philadelphia, the conference announced a release Monday.

The Fighting Quakers will begin play in the OCC in the 2022-23 school year.

“New Philadelphia brings a storied history of strong academics and athletics to the OCC,” the release said. They will add competition for our member schools to make the OCC a stronger, more balanced league.”

New Philadelphia joins the OCC after competing in the East Central Ohio League. The Quakers competed in the old Cardinal Conference until it disbanded in 1987, so they’ll rekindle old rivalries with Ashland, Madison and Wooster.

The OCC has been a seven-member league since Clear Fork left for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference in 2017, which has made scheduling in football difficult.

That won’t necessarily end with the addition of New Philly. The Quakers and Dover have a traditional Week 10 matchup that will continue, according to New Philadelphia Times Recorder.

New Philly is more than a 65-mile one-way trip for Mount Vernon, making that the only point that gave MV athletic director Justin Sanford pause.

“We knew that with the geographics of our conference it was gonna be tough to find that perfect fit,” Sanford said. “I think it’s not ideal in terms travel and geographics. But at the same time, we travel anyway.”

Mount Vernon was the last new addition to the league, which formed in 2003. The Yellow Jackets were a replacement for Orrville, which left the league in 2016.

“From our standpoint, we are just thrilled that we got some stability with eight,” Sanford said. “I think that was the kind of the number one goal from with everybody, as we sought out on this a couple years ago when Clear Fork left, was to find a school that kind of fit us enrollment wise and competitiveness wise and academics.”

The Quakers compete in football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls golf, girls tennis and girls volleyball in the fall; boys and girls basketball, bowling, wrestling and swimming in the winter and baseball, softball, track and field and boys tennis in the spring.

“You just look at kind of where they were this year, I mean, geez, from a football standpoint, they went to the (playoffs). (Boys) basketball was still alive when the virus hit and shut everything down. So, yeah, I mean, I think looking across the board, they’re gonna be very competitive with all of our schools.

“Their offerings are great in terms of everything that we offer in the majority of the conference. I think their facilities are phenomenal. So yeah, so we’re, we’re excited about it.

