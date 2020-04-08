Morrow County resident tested in Knox positive for COVID-19

MOUNT VERNON — A Morrow County resident who was tested in Knox County is positive for COVID-19, Knox Public Health reported Tuesday.

The individual is the eighth positive test result in Knox County. Since the individual is a Morrow County resident, they will not be counted in Knox County’s numbers for positive residents. There are currently seven Knox County residents who have tested positive for the virus; one, a 90-year-old male county resident who was residing in Florida since November, has died.

KPH had no information regarding the demographics of the Morrow County individual. Morrow County health officials were not available for comment, as of press time.

KPH reported 64 tests administered in Knox County for both in-county and out-of county residents. Eight have come back positive, 49 tests have come back negative and seven tests are pending results.

