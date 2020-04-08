KCSO deputy pleads to domestic violence charge

MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County Sheriff’s deputy will remain on administrative duties after pleading no contest to a first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Mount Vernon Municipal Court.

Craig Cline, 35, Mount Vernon, was charged with domestic violence and endangering children — both first-degree misdemeanors — on Feb. 20.

The child’s mother reported that Cline had hit and left purple bruising and red marks on their 8-year-old son’s backside. Cline also instructed his son to hold a large book for an extended period of time with the child’s arms outstretched as a form of discipline, according to Mount Vernon Police reports.

Last week, Cline pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence. The endangering children charge was dismissed.

In pleading no contest, Cline accepted the facts in the police reports, according to Mount Vernon City Law Director Rob Broeren.

Cline is currently in the municipal court’s diversion program. Broeren declined to comment on Cline’s participation in the program, stating that the case is in the court’s hands once a defendant enters the diversion program.

After the incident, Cline was put on administrative leave until March 3. After March 3, he was reassigned to administrative duties, Sheriff David Shaffer previously told the News.

Shaffer said Cline will remain on administrative duties as he works to complete the diversion program.

An internal investigation is underway at the sheriff’s office. Any discipline that may be issued as a result of the internal investigation will be included in Cline’s personnel file, according to Shaffer.

“A final disposition of any disciplinary action will be based on the results of the diversion program,” Shaffer added.

Broeren said he did not request a special prosecutor for Cline’s case because his office was informed earlier on that Cline would likely plead no contest and it would not be necessary.