News

High-speed chase ends in crash, arrest

2:00 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News A GMC Jimmy driven by Brandon Chaffin, 28, Mount Vernon, crashed into a home on Pleasant Street on Tuesday. Chaffin fled from Mount Vernon Police after officers approached him on Coshocton Avenue. Chaffin was taken to the Knox County Jail. No injuries were reported.
